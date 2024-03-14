Former Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is also the chairman and director of companies such as 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd and Apex Equity Holdings Bhd.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, has emerged as a substantial shareholder of Heitech Padu Bhd after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9% (16.1 million shares) in the technology services provider.

In a Bursa filing today, HeiTech Padu disclosed that Farhash had deemed interest in the company via a private vehicle, Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

On Monday, MyEG Services Bhd’s unit MyEG Capital Sdn Bhd announced that it had acquired 14.57 million shares, or a 14.4% equity interest, in HeiTech Padu for RM31.24 million.

In a separate Bursa filing on the same day, HeiTech Padu announced it had secured a contract extension worth RM13.11 million for the provision of maintenance services to the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

HeiTech Padu said the 12-month contract extension runs from Feb 18, 2024 to Feb 17, 2025.

HeiTech Padu first secured the contract in March 2021 on a three-year basis. It was worth RM33.92 million and was to end on Feb 17, 2024.

The extension comes amid the government’s selection process for the development of the national integrated immigration system (NIISe) to replace MyIMMs.

The Edge recently reported that HeiTech Padu is among three companies shortlisted by the government to develop the NIISe project, which is understood to be worth over RM1 billion.

In May last year, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the 20-year-old MyIMMs was outdated and no longer capable of meeting future immigration needs.

In a written parliamentary reply, he said NIISe, which is expected to be operational in August 2025, will enhance the quality of delivering immigration services.

NIISe seeks to incorporate biometric technology to enable the adoption of e-Gates at immigration checkpoints.