There has been growing public scrutiny of the safety and environmental impact of the Gua Lepak restaurant, located in the Bukit Batu Caves area of Taman Industri Bolton in Gombak, Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: The mineral and geoscience department has raised concerns over the establishment of an eatery in a limestone cave, saying it was not consulted on the matter.

This follows growing public scrutiny of the safety and environmental impact of the Gua Lepak restaurant, located in the Bukit Batu Caves area of Taman Industri Bolton, Gombak, Selangor.

Director-general Zamri Ramli said his department had received no application from the business operator or local authority to review the technical aspects of proposed or ongoing business activities in the cave.

“According to procedures in physical development proposals, developers must submit proposals to local authorities, who will then seek technical reviews from the mineral and geoscience department, which is one of the state’s technical agencies.

“Among the issues raised are concerns about the safety of visitors, the risk of geological disasters, the preservation of fossils on-site, and the status of the restaurant’s operating permit,” he said in a statement.

Zamri said there was also the risk of vandalism, disruption to endemic biodiversity, as well as issues related to the preservation and sustainability of the geological site, which is part of the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark.

He said any development in limestone hills must adhere to the department’s guidelines on determining hazard zones around such areas.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The Star had reported that safety measures such as fire exits were lacking in the dining area of the eatery, which opened in March 2023.