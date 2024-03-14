The education ministry urges schools in the peninsula to subscribe to Berita Harian, Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian, the main BM newspapers in the country. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: The education ministry hopes to strengthen the mastery of Bahasa Melayu among students by inculcating the practice of reading newspapers in schools.

Towards this end, it called on schools in the peninsula to subscribe to Berita Harian, Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian, the main BM newspapers in the country.

“Purchasing of the newspapers can be done directly by the schools using existing allocations,” said the ministry in a statement today.

It added that doing so could help improve students’ mastery of the national language.