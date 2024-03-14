Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the passenger service charge for domestic flights remains unchanged at RM11. (Transport ministry pic)

PETALING JAYA: The increase in the passenger service charge (PSC), starting on June 1, only applies to flights in the Asean region, said transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

He said there would be a standard international PSC rate from that date — RM73 for KLIA Terminal 1 flights and RM50 for KLIA Terminal 2 and other airports.

“This is because the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has found that no other Asean country gives discounts for travel in the region,” he said at the AirAsia X Kuala Lumpur-Almaty launch ceremony at Terminal 2 today.

The current PSC rate for Asean flights is RM35.

Loke said it was important to highlight that there was no increase in PSC for domestic flights, which stays at RM11.

Meanwhile, he said the new PSC for transfers at KLIA, meant for international transit passengers, had been approved and would be revealed in the near future.