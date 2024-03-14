Judge Abu Bakar Manat ordered Syazwan Akmal Hanafadil’s sentences to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest on March 8. (Reuters pic)

MUAR: The sessions court here has sentenced a lorry attendant to three years in prison and three strokes of the rotan for sexual assault and rape of a 15-year-old girl last month.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat handed down the sentence on Syazwan Akmal Hanafadil, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Syazwan was sentenced to two years in prison and one stroke of the cane for the sexual assault charge, and three years in jail and two strokes of the cane for the rape charge.

He only has to spend three years in prison since the court ordered the jail sentences to be served concurrently, from the date of his arrest on March 8.

Syazwan was charged with committing sexual assault on the girl in a hotel room at Jalan Kampung Tengah in Muar at about 9am on Feb 20.

He was also charged with raping the girl in a hotel room at Jalan Kampung Tengah at about 8am on Feb 23.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, respectively.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.