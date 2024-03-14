Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the MACC notice is inappropriate since he has apologised and retracted his statement made in Parliament.

KUALA LUMPUR: Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) said he is feeling pressured after being served a notice by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give a statement on his claim that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had allegedly threatened him and offered inducements for his support.

Wan Saiful said the MACC notice is “bothering” him.

He felt it was inappropriate for the notice to be issued after the matter had been considered resolved in Parliament.

He said he had already apologised and retracted his statement made in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 28.

“The speaker’s decision has been made in this matter. The matter has been closed and resolved. Why am I still being harassed by the authorities, especially by MACC?” he said.

Wan Saiful said no one should interfere with the immunity mentioned in Section 7 of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, which guarantees freedom of speech and debate for MPs.

He also said it was inappropriate to undermine the speaker’s decision in a matter that had already been resolved.

“The action taken by MACC not only violates MPs’ immunity but contravenes the speaker’s decision. This is unfair and dangerous to our immunity as MPs (when speaking in Parliament),” he said.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Noor said that according to Standing Order 43, any decision made by the speaker is final.

He said that according to Article 63 of the Federal Constitution, which refers to the privileges of Parliament, anything said in the Dewan Rakyat is not subject to civil law, unless repeated outside of Parliament.

He said MACC is carrying out an investigation but the person who will eventually decide on the matter, according to Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, is the attorney-general.

“Tasek Gelugor should exit the House and file a police report.

“When you are in this House, you are strong, and no one can take action. The one who decides is the speaker,” he said.