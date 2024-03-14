The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has frozen Akbar Khan’s business and personal accounts, and ordered him to declare his assets and his family’s financial holdings. (BRDB pic)

PETALING JAYA: Businessman and property developer Akbar Khan is the latest to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its probe into former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

CNA news portal reported that the main shareholder of BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd is being probed following allegations of money laundering and corruption.

According to senior MACC sources and lawyers familiar with the situation, investigators temporarily detained Akbar for questioning last week after raiding his home and business premises in Kuala Lumpur.

The sources said that the watchdog has frozen his business and personal accounts, and ordered him to declare his assets and his family’s financial holdings.

They also said Akbar was expected to be recalled for more questioning soon, together with other former close associates.

Akbar’s office has declined to comment on the investigation’s specifics, with a spokesman saying that their primary focus “remains on ensuring a fair investigation”.

Akbar and his former associates were crucial in the repatriation of frozen shares valued at US$4 billion (RM18.75 billion) once listed in the Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), Singapore’s now-defunct over-the-counter market that traded mainly in Malaysian shares, and a controversial transaction involving the change of shareholding at conglomerate Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd in the late 1990s and 2000.

Citing government officials familiar with the investigation, CNA reported that the probe revolves around Akbar’s takeover of MPHB in 1999 and the convoluted nature of the deal’s structure.

CNA sources said that MACC is looking particularly into an MPHB unit’s US$140 million loan to Akbar-linked concerns in the British Virgin Islands, Eightybridge United SA and Strykers Development Inc, which were in turn used to acquire controlling blocks of MPHB shares from tycoon Lim Thian Kiat, a corporate ally of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in 1999 when he was deposed as deputy prime minister.

While laying the groundwork for his takeover of MPHB, Akbar also secured exclusive rights from the Daim-led finance ministry at the time to handle the repatriation of the frozen shares valued at over US$4 billion listed on CLOB.

Last month, Daim was charged with failing to declare to MACC his ownership of 71 assets, including 38 companies, 19 plots of land in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, as well as six properties.

His wife, Naimah Khalid, also claimed trial to a charge of failing to comply with a MACC notice requiring the declaration of assets.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The family has filed an application for a judicial review over MACC’s probe into their affairs.