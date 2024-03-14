Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said raids on labs indicate that drugs are manufactured in small quantities for the local market.

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is not a drug-producing and exporting nation, with relatively few processing labs discovered to date, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said.

He said about 20 small-scale drug labs were dismantled last year.

“Substances used to produce drugs can be obtained from factories, either restricted or newly registered.

“We are not a drug-producing nation, because we have shut down labs within six months (of them setting up), while the quantity of drugs manufactured is minimal and intended solely for local consumption,” he said here today.

However, Razarudin said police do not deny that the country serves as a transit hub for drug distribution, with supplies believed to be sourced from the Golden Triangle before being trafficked to countries like Australia and New Zealand.