PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed May 9 to hear former finance minister Daim Zainuddin and his family’s appeal to set aside a lower court ruling that refused to hear their judicial review over a probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into their financial affairs.

The appeal was filed a day after the High Court denied their bid to question the MACC probe on March 4.

The hearing date was fixed today during a case management before deputy registrar Norshakinah Ahmad Kamarudin.

Earlier this month, the High Court denied Daim and his family’s bid to commence a legal challenge against MACC on grounds that investigations by authorities against individuals cannot be reviewed by the courts.

It also said it was bound by a 2017 Federal Court decision involving lawyer Latheefa Koya’s challenge to MACC for issuing a notice to her to appear before it.

That apex court ruled that such investigations and inquiries are not subject to judicial review.

In January, Daim and his family filed an application to commence the judicial review in a bid to quash a probe by MACC into their financial affairs.

They said they were in the dark about the nature of the investigation, except for news reports claiming it was linked to the Pandora Papers.

The family claimed the investigation began sometime in February 2023.

Daim and his family also said the MACC probe into alleged money laundering and abuse of power was unconstitutional.

In January, Daim was charged with failing to declare to MACC his ownership of 71 assets, including 38 companies, 19 plots of land in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, as well as six properties.

His wife, Naimah Khalid, also claimed trial to a charge of failing to comply with a MACC notice requiring the declaration of assets.