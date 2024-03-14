National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said Pemandu’s involvement does not diminish P Prabakaran’s role as chairman of the Mitra special task force. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang has denied claims that the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) controls funding for the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

He said the fees for Pemandu’s services are sourced from the national unity ministry’s operational budget, in adherence to the financial protocols outlined in a Malaysian Treasury circular.

“I also want to refute claims that Pemandu will oversee the process for applications, financial aid, and distribution of Mitra’s funding,” Aaron said.

“Pemandu’s role is strictly limited to conducting workshops and labs to facilitate strategic planning for Mitra and its blueprint.”

He added that this did not diminish P Prabakaran’s role as chairman of the Mitra special task force.

“This is because he has been actively engaged in two discussions with Pemandu. I always value their involvement in these matters,” he said to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), who asked about a report by The Star which claimed that Pemandu was given the authority to conduct programmes on Mitra’s behalf.

Aaron also said claims that Pemandu had received RM500,000 from the government were untrue.

Addressing concerns about the direction of the Indian community, he said Pemandu would hold a workshop next week as part of a survey to empower Mitra, which all ethnic Indian MPs are encouraged to attend.

Mitra was initially the responsibility of the national unity ministry but was transferred to the Prime Minister’s Department in September 2022.

In December last year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Mitra would return to the national unity ministry.