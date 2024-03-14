Myanmar man nabbed in Rohingya torching case
Police are looking for a second suspect involved in last Saturday’s incident in Cheras.
PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a Myanmar national over the torching of a Rohingya woman in Cheras last weekend.
Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin told FMT that the 36-year-old man was arrested in Ampang, with a magistrate allowing a seven-day remand until March 20.
The whereabouts of the other suspect, another Myanmar man, is yet to be known.
The Rohingya woman, who is a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, was set alight by two men at a playground in Cheras last Saturday.
Police had earlier said the woman had bought the petrol in a bottle for the men.
She suffered almost 30% burns to her face and body and is still receiving treatment at a government hospital.
Her child, who was with her during the incident, sustained minor injuries.