Menteri besar Aminuddin Harun acknowledged that the NSFC team has not performed to expectations despite the financial support it receives from the state government. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun has denied involvement in the termination of contracts of Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) players this season.

Aminuddin demanded evidence from those accusing him, reported Bernama.

“Do not spread slander, especially in this month of Ramadan. Where is the evidence that I meddled in football matters and player affairs? I hope with the new management of NSFC, it will run smoothly and orderly,” he told reporters in Seremban today.

He said NSFC deputy president Zafir Ibrahim, who was present with him, will ensure “every single ringgit” that the state government gives to the football club is spent properly and is used to improve the quality of the state’s football.

Aminuddin stressed the need to examine the team’s performance since the state government has provided financial support, saying its performance is not up to par.

He said there are state football clubs that receive less funding from their respective governments but perform better.

Earlier, the media reported that former NSFC captain, Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak, announced his retirement as a player after his contract was not renewed for the next season of the Malaysian League.

NSFC CEO Faliq Firdaus Rom explained that the decision not to renew Zaquan’s contract was made after considering several factors, including the player’s age – 37 – and his past injuries.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Considering he has a record of five ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries, surely this poses a risk to the club’s finances in the long run,” he said in a post on X.