Earlier, FMT reported that the prices of various food and drinks sold at Ramadan bazaars around the Klang Valley had gone up compared with last year, though this had not deterred crowds from flocking to them.

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali has advised those visiting Ramadan bazaars to go for more reasonably priced goods, amid reports of higher prices at certain stalls.

Armizan noted that there had been several complaints of certain food being sold at high prices at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Ramadan bazaar.

“During monitoring, we found that some types of curry puffs were being sold at high prices. However, there were also stalls selling curry puffs at far lower prices at the TTDI bazaar.

“So it goes back to consumers being wise in selecting their options,” he told the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) regarding the ministry’s monitoring of Ramadan bazaars following reports of traders hiking up their prices.

Armizan urged consumers to file specific complaints to the ministry if goods were being sold at exorbitant prices at bazaars so that checks could be conducted on traders.

He said this was better than discussing the matter on social media.