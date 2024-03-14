Economy minister Rafizi Ramli said Padu could take on the role of carrying out the census when it is fully developed and its data coverage is widened.

PETALING JAYA: The central database hub (Padu), launched in January, could replace the traditional census exercise, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said.

“There is a possibility, but for now, the census-taking will be improved on until Padu is fully developed and the data coverage is widened,” Rafizi said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) on whether the government intends on continuing the census exercise now that Padu has been launched.

Currently, the statistics department carries out the Population and Housing Census once every 10 years. The data collected includes the various demographic, social and economic features of the population and households.

Rafizi said Padu still needs time to mature, as the scope of data it collects is limited compared to the ones gathered through the national census.

He said Padu is currently focussing on individual Malaysians and permanent residents.

