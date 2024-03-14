PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said PKR has a system in place to screen membership applications. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA: PKR has its own mechanisms to vet and prevent “Trojan horses” from joining the party, says party information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Responding to PKR leader Hassan Karim’s call for caution in accepting high-profile leaders, Fahmi said the party already has a system in place to screen membership applications.

He said this has resulted in some applications being placed on hold in the past.

“It’s an open party, but we have mechanisms to ensure no ‘Trojan horses’ enter and bring harm (after joining the party),” he said here.

Earlier today, Hassan urged PKR to exercise caution in accepting the defection of high-profile leaders from other parties, saying the Anwar Ibrahim-led party must protect its “clean” image.

Hassan said he welcomed applications from members and leaders of other parties on condition that they honestly accept the Pakatan Harapan component’s principles and ambitions.

His response came after FMT quoted sources as saying that hundreds of Bersatu grassroots members were set to join PKR for a variety of reasons, including their inability to advance their political careers in the Malay-based party.

The most recent defections from Bersatu were former Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman and former Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was also quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying that more “high-profile” figures would be leaving opposition parties to join PKR.