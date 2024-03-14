Political scientist Ahmet T Kuru says conservative populists tend to brand their critics “irreligious”, which may result in polarisation.

PETALING JAYA: A US-based political scientist has warned of an upward trend in religious conservatives allying themselves with populist leaders around the world, adding that such pacts are “dangerous” for democracy.

Ahmet T Kuru said religious conservatism creates a vicious cycle that may be difficult to break.

A religious conservative government would likely push more conservative policies, which would give rise to a more conservative voter base, he explained.

Conservative voters in turn are likely to support populist leaders with right-wing leanings, such as Narendra Modi in India and Donald Trump in the US, who is likely to be elected again in November 2024, according to Kuru.

“And this is dangerous for many reasons. For one, populists tend to deny facts,” Kuru told FMT.

Kuru cited former US president Trump’s penchant for declaring facts to be “fake news” and promoting previously debunked “alternative facts” as truth.

A similar tendency has been adopted in other countries administered by populist governments, such as India, Israel and Russia, Kuru said, adding that conservatism was an element found in such regimes.

According to Kuru, the second danger that conservative populist governments pose is branding any critique of the administration irreligious.

“This will result in deeper polarisation between the adherents of the majority faith and minorities.”

To compound matters, religion is seen not as a moral source but a political instrument in many countries, he said.

Kuru added that currently, religious revival or religious political dominance is at its peak.

“And when religious groups come to power, unfortunately, they become part of right-wing populism which brings together religion, nationalism and demagogue leaders.”

Kuru also said that populist leaders aim to incorporate religion and nationalism to serve their political agenda.

“This is bad news for the future of religion. Because this hinders religions’ ability to play a positive role by promoting values and morality.”

Kuru also highlighted an increasing trend of pushing a religious-nationalist agenda which restricts minority rights.