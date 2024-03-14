Sim Tze Tzin said while many waited decades for citizenship, only Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had the political will to resolve it with ‘amazing speed and determination’.

PETALING JAYA: Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin has defended Saifuddin Nasution Ismail over claims that he is “unfit” to be home minister, saying Saifuddin has achieved many successes in 15 months that no other home minister had done.

“Just compare him to his predecessors, you will see the stark difference,” Sim said in a post on X, adding that it would be “simply unfair” to call Saifuddin unfit for the job.

He said while many waited decades for citizenship, only Saifuddin had the political will to resolve it with “amazing speed and determination”.

Out of 59,000 cases involving the stateless, Saifuddin managed to solve 35,000 or 59.3%.

On the issue of citizenship for children born to Malaysian mothers overseas, Sim said Saifuddin managed to convince the Conference of Rulers as well as the Sabah and Sarawak state governments to support constitutional reforms on the matter.

“Let’s be frank, no one will love a home minister. This position will always be ‘unpopular’. But let’s be fair to Saifuddin,” he said.

He was responding to a report by Malaysiakini titled “Why Saifuddin is unfit to be home minister” by its columnist and veteran journalist P Gunasegaram.

Commenting on the proposed constitutional amendments on citizenship, Gunasegaram said Saifuddin “has done nothing about other major amendments proposed for decades by PKR” which has been in the party’s manifesto for several elections.

“These would have rolled back draconian provisions in the law that have been used in the past to detain opposition leaders, jail and oppress politicians and NGO leaders, and stop free and fair discussion,” he said.

He cited changes to or repeal of the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), the Sedition Act, the Official Secrets Act, and “a multitude of archaic and oppressive provisions under the Penal Code”.

Gunasegaram also said Saifuddin has been “oblivious” to these complaints from the Malaysian Bar, civil society groups, and some government backbenchers on the proposed constitutional amendments on citizenship.

“In the process, he will lose for PKR the support of liberals and moderates of all races who not only want better treatment of stateless people by giving them citizenship when deserved, but also the amendments/repeal of existing laws to make for a more accountable government and greater discussion and debate of key issues without facing state sanction of any kind,” he said.