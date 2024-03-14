The GEG bill had sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pressure and lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players influenced the “decision” on the Generational End Game (GEG) tobacco bill, says deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Responding to Dr Halimah Ali’s (PN-Kapar) call for Putrajaya to have greater political will to resist lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players, Lukanisman said the government “needed the cooperation and support of all parties”.

He cited Putrajaya’s experience in tabling the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill, that initially had the GEG components which sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

“If we look at our experience in tabling the GEG (bill), there were conflicting views (on the GEG components).

“There was pressure from the industry, with industry (members) entering Parliament and meeting with MPs. This influenced that decision,” the deputy minister told the Dewan Rakyat.

He did not elaborate on what “decision” specifically had been influenced by the industry players.

First tabled by the then health minister Khairy Jamaluddin in July 2022, the bill was held up due to resistance from several MPs over its content. At the time, the health parliamentary committee was asked to address these issues.

It was retabled in June last year after the formation of the unity government following the 15th general election but, once again, the bill was referred to the health parliamentary committee.

Attorney-General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh had reportedly described the GEG provisions as being unconstitutional for offending the right to equal protection under the law.

On the other hand, Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching) defended the practice of lobbying, saying it was part of the democratic process and that “every policy indeed faces lobbying”.

The GEG components were eventually removed from the tobacco bill on grounds they were unconstitutional, though the then health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the government may “bring it back” in the future if needed.

A revised version of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill was tabled and passed by the Dewan Rakyat in November, and then by the Senate the following month.