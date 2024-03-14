Lee Zii Jia will face either India’s world No 18 Lakshya Sen or Denmark’s world No 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarter-finals of the All England championships. (AP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia produced a dazzling performance to sweep aside 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-15, 21-12 in the second round of the 2024 All England badminton championships today.

World No 10 Zii Jia displayed flawless badminton to wrap up the high-intensity clash in 33 minutes and move into the quarter-finals at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The win was the fourth in a row for the country’s top shuttler against the world No 11 ranked Kean Yew.

Zii Jia, the 2021 men’s singles All England champion, will face either India’s world No 18 Lakshya Sen or Denmark’s world No 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarter-final tie.

Zii Jia, 25, defeated Japan’s world No 6 Kodai Naraoka 21-12, 21-19 in the first round yesterday.

In the championships last year, Zii Jia was sent packing in the semi-finals after falling 19-21, 13-21 to China’s Shi Yuqi.

In contrast, the country’s two mixed doubles pairs suffered an early exit after losing to their opponents in the second round.

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing lost 17-21, 11-21 to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet while Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei bowed out in three sets to Holland’s Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek 21-17, 19-21, 16-21.