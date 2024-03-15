Twelve-year-old Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar is a student at SK Perempuan Pudu 1.

PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday after failing to return home in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Berita Harian reported that the girl, Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar, left home after she was reprimanded by her mother, Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Mohd Fazili, for missing school on Tuesday.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said a missing person’s report was filed yesterday morning after Siti Dhia went missing.

“Search efforts are being carried out diligently,” he said.

The girl’s school, SK Perempuan Pudu 1, has also taken to Facebook to ask members of the public to keep an eye out for Siti Dhia.

“If you have any information, please reach out to her mother at 012-641 1600, or notify the school authorities or teachers at SKPP1.”