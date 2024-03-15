Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan asked people to take appropriate precautions before going out under the sun. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: There have been 23 cases of heat stroke reported this year, health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said.

He said the ministry’s statistics are based only on those who have been admitted to hospital.

“So far, we have had reports from Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, Sabah and Pahang,” he told a press conference today, adding that only one case was serious enough to warrant intensive care (ICU) treatment.

“However, that patient is now out of ICU and showing good progress,” he said.

He urged the public to take precautions when going outside in the sun, such as using an umbrella.

On Tuesday, the meteorological department forecast hot and dry weather with temperatures exceeding 35°C in most places in the peninsula and in Sabah over the following week.