The removal of a provision banning the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes to those born after 2007 was a collective decision by Putrajaya, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in November last year.

PETALING JAYA: A think tank has described as “alarming” a revelation that the government’s decision on the Generational End Game (GEG) tobacco bill was influenced by the tobacco and vape industry.

The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy said while it expected the industry to hold sway over the matter, it did not anticipate Putrajaya’s receptiveness and opaqueness.

The health ministry’s admission in the Dewan Rakyat, however, made it appear as if the tobacco and vape industry had a direct influence and helps to determine government policy, its CEO Azrul Khalib said.

“This is alarming. Allowing tobacco corporations to influence tobacco control policies violates the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to which Malaysia is a signatory.

“Where does it start and when does it end? How did the government allow this to happen?” he told FMT.

Yesterday, deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni told the lower house that pressure and lobbying from tobacco and vape industry players influenced the government’s “decision” on the Bill. He did not identify the decision that was affected.

However, Lukanisman cited Putrajaya’s tabling of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill, which initially had the GEG components which sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

“There was pressure from the industry, with industry (members) entering Parliament and meeting with MPs. This influenced that decision,” he was quoted as saying.

In November, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the removal of a provision banning the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes to those born after 2007 was a collective decision by Putrajaya.

Dzulkefly said excluding the provision was a shared responsibility by the government after taking into account the opinion of the attorney-general that the provision was unconstitutional.

Azrul, however, said despite the outcome, public health advocates remained undeterred and will try again to propose the GEG as an amendment to the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act.

“This would be the way forward, regardless of the lobbying by both the tobacco and vape industry, which was expected.”

He also said that health activists have to work “harder and smarter” as tobacco and vape industry players had more money and resources to draw on.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Policymakers and legislators must continuously be engaged.”