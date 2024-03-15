Flight MH2664, which took off for Tawau at 2.45pm, turned back and eventually landed at KLIA at 5.07pm. (Wikipedia pic)

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has confirmed that Malaysia Airlines flight MH2664, which was en route to Tawau today, turned back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“I got a report from air traffic control. The report only stated ‘to turn back and no further incident’.

“The company will provide a detailed report within 48 hours,” CAAM chief executive officer Norazman Mahmud said.

Based on information displayed on the flight tracking website www.flightaware.com, MH2664 was reported to have departed at 2.45pm before turning back to KLIA, Bernama reported.

The plane reportedly loitered over Pahang before landing at KLIA at 5.07pm.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

As of 8.30pm, Malaysia Airlines has yet to issue a statement.