Academic Teo Kok Seong reportedly said vernacular schools were an obstacle to national unity. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today confirmed they took a statement from academic Teo Kok Seong, a senior fellow with the National Council of Professors, regarding his recent comments on vernacular schools.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said Teo’s statement was taken to assist in the investigation for making a statement with intent to incite under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We only recorded his statement, we did not seize any personal property,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat recently that police had begun investigating Teo following his alleged comments that vernacular schools were an obstacle to national unity.