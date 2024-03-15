Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (left) said Muda’s stance on Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s participation in a PN roadshow will only hurt the party.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says the door is open for Muda MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to take part in a Perikatan Nasional roadshow.

Noting that Syed Saddiq is Muda’s sole representative in the Dewan Rakyat, Wan Fayhsal said Muda’s stance on its former president’s participation in the roadshow will only hurt the party.

“As the Bersatu Youth chief, I welcome anyone who wants to join us and discuss issues affecting the people, who are currently facing various problems,” he told FMT.

“If Syed Saddiq wants to attend as the Muar MP or as a Muda member, for me, there is no problem. But if his party prohibits his direct involvement, I cannot comment (on that).”

He said Syed Saddiq, the co-founder of Muda, has a good relationship with PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Syed Saddiq was the former youth chief of Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin. He previously said Muhyiddin brought him into the political arena, and Muhyiddin also reportedly said the former youth and sports minister was his protégé.

Last Saturday, Muhyiddin said PN would be holding a nationwide tour after the fasting month to highlight the issues faced by the people and what the former ruling coalition can do to help alleviate their plight.

He also claimed that Syed Saddiq was among those who had suggested for the opposition to organise the roadshow, adding that the Muar MP was “ready to participate”.

Muda then denied it would be involved in the roadshow, with secretary-general Amir Hadi saying the party’s executive council had never discussed taking part in a PN initiative.

Muda’s acting president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, said yesterday she and Syed Saddiq were caught off guard by Muhyiddin’s announcement, and added that the party leadership would meet with Syed Saddiq to discuss the matter.

Earlier today, Muda issued a statement reminding all parties to refrain from issuing statements that “overstep” the party’s decision-making authority.

It said that any announcement related to Muda and its leadership will only be made through the party’s official platforms.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Syed Saddiq decided to temporarily step down as Muda president last November following his conviction on corruption charges.