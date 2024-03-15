Subang fire and rescue station commander Shamsul Abidin said they received an emergency call at 1.15am about a fire engulfing terrace houses. (Selangor Bomba pic)

SUBANG JAYA: An elderly woman died while her husband suffered breathing difficulties in a fire that destroyed two terrace houses in USJ 4 here early this morning.

Subang fire and rescue station commander Shamsul Abidin said they received an emergency call at 1.15am about a fire.

By the time firemen reached the place, the flames had spread to 60% of the houses. A vehicle there was also destroyed.

Shamsul said five fire engines from Subang and Puchong fire and rescue stations were sent to the scene.

“The married couple involved are locals in their 70s. The woman’s body was retrieved by firefighters and she was confirmed dead by healthcare personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul said the fire was successfully contained at 1.40am.