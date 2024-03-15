Association of Live Event Organisers president Rizal Kamal said the recent successful Taylor Swift tour in Singapore demonstrated how live events can boost the country’s economy. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PETALING JAYA: The Association of Live Event Organisers has warned that legal action will be pursued against those who protest events and attempt to disrupt concerts.

The events group said it has faced opposition from political and religious groups calling for the cancellation of concerts featuring artistes associated with so-called “sinful” activities or who support certain communities.

The group’s president, Rizal Kamal, said the group would take a proactive approach by taking legal action against “baseless claims and discriminatory acts”.

“This stance champions cultural diversity and the people’s right to access entertainment freely in Malaysia’s dynamic live performance landscape, plus the right to protect Malaysia’s reputation,” he said in a statement.

Saying that live events are pivotal in boosting Malaysia’s international reputation and driving economic growth, Rizal lamented that “bureaucratic inefficiencies and political pressures” threaten to hinder the events industry’s potential.

He said Malaysia’s infrastructure, cost structure and currency value make it an attractive destination for concerts and shows, adding that the recent successful Taylor Swift tour in Singapore demonstrated how live events can boost the economy.

“We cannot allow certain groups to derail Malaysia’s efforts to be more competitive in the region, especially if it’s just to boost their own individual or political standing,” he said.

Calls have been routinely made for the cancellations of acts such as Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran in Malaysia.

Last year, a PAS leader urged the government to cancel British rock band Coldplay’s concert here in November.

PAS central working committee member Nasrudin Hassan had asked Putrajaya if it wanted to encourage “hedonism and deviant cultures” in the country by allowing Coldplay to perform in Malaysia.