Amanah Habhijullah is alleged to have committed the offences against the 20-year-old private in a room at Camp Terendak in Melaka Tengah between Aug 25 and Oct 14, 2023. (Bernama pic)

MELAKA: A former soldier with the rank of corporal pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh magistrates’ court here today to 15 charges of using criminal force to molest a male soldier and two charges of causing injury to the same victim.

On the 15 charges, Amanah Habhijullah, 36, was alleged to have committed the offences against the 20-year-old private in a room at Camp Terendak in Sungai Udang, Melaka Tengah, between Aug 25 and Oct 14, 2023.

The charges, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provide for imprisonment for up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Amanah also faces two charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to the same victim at the same location on Oct 15 and 16, 2023.

He faces imprisonment of up to two years if found guilty.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Suleiman set bail of RM11,000 in two sureties, and ordered Amanah to report himself at a police station once a month and not to contact or go near the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin prosecuted, while lawyer S Daniel represented Amanah.

The court set April 30 for mention.