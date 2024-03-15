Karu Selvaratnam and Santokh Singh said the country’s economy ‘should not be sacrificed’ by hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

PETALING JAYA: Two former sporting greats have voiced opposition to Malaysia hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, cautioning the government of its potential financial and economic repercussions.

Olympian Karu Selvaratnam said it would be unwise to take up the offer, considering the country’s current economic condition and the hardship faced by the people.

“Our national debt is very high. Anyone with common sense would immediately reject it. (The government should) put the money to good use in a way that benefits the people,” he told FMT.

Karu’s warning follows the announcement on Monday by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has offered Malaysia the opportunity to host the games, replacing the Australian state of Victoria.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said the Cabinet will decide soon on the offer, which includes a £100 million (RM602 million) investment from CGF.

Karu, who was part of the organising committee for the 1998 Commonwealth Games, spoke of the shock and disappointment he felt upon learning of the significant financial loss the event incurred.

“As the years went by, more bad news regarding the nation’s financial status surfaced. How it could have happened still remains a mystery and leaves a bad taste.

“A huge amount of taxpayer money was wasted, and the accounts were dubiously closed,” he said.

Football legend Santokh Singh also advised against hosting the games, citing the unresolved financial accounts from the 1998 edition and the potential waste of taxpayer money.

“The Commonwealth Games are not as prestigious as they once were, and we shouldn’t sacrifice our country’s economy for them,” he said.

In 2004, then youth and sports minister Azalina Othman Said announced the closure of Sukom 98 Bhd’s accounts, revealing a loss of RM11.6 million.

However, in 2010, Nik Mahmud Nik Yusuf, the executive chairman of Sukom 98, disclosed that the company could not close its accounts because of ongoing court cases and the requirement for additional time to settle its debts.

Double Olympian Shahrudin Ali, on the other hand, said accepting the CGF offer would significantly benefit Malaysian sports.

The former ace sprinter said that with £100 million funding available, excessive preparations would not be necessary.

“I believe our facilities are more than adequate to host the games,” he said.