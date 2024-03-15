Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the true success of the Bumiputera economic congress lies in the efforts of all stakeholders to translate the resolutions into something tangible. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The performance and implementation management steering committee today finalised 74 resolutions and 150 programmes outlined by 10 Bumiputera economic congress groups, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said they have been compiled under the Bumiputera economic transformation according to socio-economic justice, national sustainability, prosperity, and the people’s welfare, Bernama reported.

Zahid said this included the Bumiputera Land Corporation, the Tabung Waqaf Mara Madani, the Bumiputera Entrepreneur Generation, and Malay Reserve Land Development.

“The meeting also set deadlines for progress reports and targets to be met, which will be presented (to the committee) in May 2025.

“This is to enhance the public’s confidence in the Madani government’s commitment to implementing the resolutions,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zahid said the true success of the congress lies in the efforts of all stakeholders to translate the resolutions into something tangible.

“During the Cabinet meeting on March 8, it was agreed to establish a permanent secretariat under the Bumiputera economic council, chaired by the prime minister, to ensure that each resolution is thoroughly investigated and to ensure its effectiveness.

“Everything will be continuously reviewed and monitored, and adjustments made to raise the Bumiputera economy to a better level,” he said.