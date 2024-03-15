Pusat Komas programme director Ryan Chua speaking at the launch of the 2023 Malaysia Racism Report.

PETALING JAYA: The government should set up a harmony and reconciliation commission to refine the definition of 3R (race, religion and royalty) offences, says human rights group Pusat Komas.

Its programme director, Ryan Chua, said the government should also consider implementing the State and Nation Act, mooted by law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said last year.

He said the government is relying on “archaic laws” to address such offences, which are inconsistent with international human rights standards.

“Although the Madani government’s stern warning against the use of 3R is commendable, it’s questionable to regulate them with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505 of the Penal Code.

“These laws are susceptible to abuse due to the expansive broad scope and definition of what is considered to be offensive. It may stifle freedom of expression.

“We have to remember that people in the current government had been arrested under these laws in the past,” Chua said at the launch of the 2023 Malaysia Racism Report.

The Pakatan Harapan government had initially planned to establish a national harmony and reconciliation commission, but the idea was scrapped when the Perikatan Nasional government came into power.

Then unity minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique said that the spirit of the bill to form the commission would instead be inserted into a national unity action plan.

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagong also reportedly said last year there was no immediate need to introduce new legislation for 3R issues.

Meanwhile, Chua said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was “threading on a tightrope” in his efforts to combat racism and discrimination while advocating for inclusivity.

He said Anwar has been cautious in dealing with racial and religious narratives, especially with opposition lawmakers exploiting these issues to undermine his popularity.

Vernacular schools

Commenting on the recent debate surrounding vernacular schools, Chua questioned why these institutions were under attack when there are seven types of schools in total.

“There are national schools, vernacular schools, private schools, home schools, international schools, religious schools and Chinese private secondary schools,” he said.

“Why is vernacular school the only punching bag?

“Are we ready to abolish religious schools if we want to have a single stream? If we want to have a full-fledged single-school system, all other types of schools should be abolished.”