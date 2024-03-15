The company owners, including two with the ‘Datuk’ title, were arrested in a special operation involving MACC, the Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three company owners, including two with the “Datuk” title, on suspicion of bribing public officials to avoid taking action against a smuggling syndicate.

According to a source, the three men, aged in their 30s, are believed to have been detained at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at about 11.30pm yesterday when they were called in to provide statements.

“They are believed to have given bribes to public officials from 2018 to 2023,” said the source.

“The syndicate is believed to have used mule accounts to transfer bribes to civil servants who conspired with them.”

The syndicate is involved in smuggling tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol.

The source said the suspects were detained following a special operation conducted by MACC’s anti-money laundering division, the Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia, which started on Monday.

Several houses, luxury cars, handphones, laptops, personal computers and cash were seized during the special operation.

MACC’s anti-money laundering division director, Zamri Zainul Abidin, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009 for offering bribes.

The source said the first suspect has been remanded for three days, while the second and third suspects with the “Datuk” titles have been remanded for one day.

MACC has also obtained permission to extend the remand of two other suspects who were detained on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the same case.