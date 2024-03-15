On Saturday, PN said it will hold a nationwide tour to highlight various issues and that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will take part in it. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Amid questions raised over Muda MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman taking part in a Perikatan Nasional roadshow, Muda now says it is committed to functioning as a “third bloc inside and outside Parliament”.

Syed Saddiq is Muda’s sole representative in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muda said the party will continue speaking out on the rising cost of living, equal allocations for all MPs, and institutional reforms that have yet to be implemented.

“Muda is unanimously committed to functioning as the third bloc inside and outside Parliament and will continue to be a check and balance on both the (government and opposition) blocs in Malaysian politics.

“The issue of Muda joining the viral (PN) event has been answered by the Muda leadership,” it said in a statement.

Muda also reminded all parties to refrain from issuing statements that “overstep” the party’s decision-making authority.

“Any announcements related to Muda and its leadership will only be made through the party’s official platforms,” it said.

On Wednesday, Muda’s acting president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, said she and Syed Saddiq were caught off guard by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement.

She added that the party leadership would meet with Syed Saddiq to discuss the matter.

Muda previously denied it would be involved in the roadshow, with secretary-general Amir Hadi saying the matter of taking part in the PN initiative had never been discussed by the party’s executive council.

Separately in the statement, Muda said it also opposed the “hasty” constitutional amendments on citizenship, especially those affecting children.

The government last year proposed eight amendments to citizenship provisions in the Federal Constitution, which included the granting of citizenship to stateless children and foundlings.

The amendment in question aims to alter the Second Schedule, Part II, Section 1(e) of the constitution, which currently ensures citizenship for every stateless person born in Malaysia by operation of law.

Several NGOs as well as government backbenchers have also criticised the amendments.

