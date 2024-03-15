Pearly Tan and M Thinaah started the match against their Japanese opponents aggressively, but could not keep up with them in the second and third games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M Thinaah failed to advance to the All England semi-finals when they were beaten by Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto 21-11, 18-21, 18-21 in the quarter-finals today.

While the Malaysians, ranked world No 15, started the encounter aggressively at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, they could not match their opponents’ intensity in the second and third games.

It was their second defeat to the World No 11 pair after the 2023 Japan Masters.

Pearly and Thinaah qualified for the quarter-finals after dispatching China’s World No 1 pair of Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan yesterday.

The Malaysians ended their recent poor record against Chinese opponents and a streak of losses against the four-time world champions to beat them 22-20, 21-16.

Rena-Ayako will next face compatriots Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Top national shuttler Lee Zii Jia and the men’s doubles pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be in action early tomorrow morning.