PUTRAJAYA: The new public housing model, Program Residensi Rakyat (PRR), is just a proposal, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said the plan is still in discussion for further refinement.

“That’s why, when I announced the PRR proposal in Parliament, I used the term ‘proposal’.

“It is explicitly to spark reactions and opinions, and to engage with different groups before the ministry makes a final decision,” he said at a press conference today.

Nga first floated the concept on March 8, saying the PRR would be well-integrated, sustainable and liveable, with quality commercial viability, green spaces, a community centre and other features.

The programme will offer homes costing RM300,000 for sale at a knock-down price of RM60,000 each, with RM15,000 available for maintenance and sinking funds.

Subsequently, the National House Buyers Association (HBA) urged the government to reconsider the PRR strategy.

HBA honorary secretary-general Chang Kim Loong said that instead of selling the units in this new project, they should be rented out to deserving applicants as transit homes.

Meanwhile, Nga said PRR would serve as a follow-up or a facelift to the previous public housing project (PPR) model.

“The previous PPR also provided subsidies to B40 families,” he said.

Separately, Nga announced that Malaysia is now ranked 55th in the World Happiness Report 2023.

“This position represents a significant jump of 15 places compared to 2022,” he said earlier, while officiating the International Day of Happiness celebration here.