Puad Zarkashi (left) wants Hassan Karim to explain why he thinks PKR is a ‘clean’ party.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has questioned PKR MP Hassan Karim’s stance against “big leaders” from other parties joining PKR.

Yesterday, Hassan, the Pasir Gudang MP, urged PKR to exercise caution in accepting high-profile leaders defecting from other parties, stating that the Anwar Ibrahim-led party is not a “dustbin” and must protect its “clean” image.

In response, Puad claimed that PKR is only interested in seeking power.

“I have a simple question for Hassan. Will he object if Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Hamzah Zainudin apply to join PKR?” he said in a Facebook post.

Syed Saddiq is the Muar MP and former Muda president and co-founder, while Hamzah is the Larut MP and secretary-general of both Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu.

Puad also called on Hassan to explain why he thought PKR is a “clean” party, adding that such matters are best left for the public to judge.

Hassan’s warning for PKR to be wary about political leaders joining the party comes after PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying that more “high-profile” figures would be leaving opposition parties to join PKR.

Most recently, Bersatu’s former Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman and former Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah joined PKR.

On Tuesday, FMT quoted sources as saying hundreds of Bersatu grassroots members were set to join PKR for a variety of reasons, including the inability to advance their political careers in the party.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, said the Bersatu members also wanted to help certain allies in PKR boost their campaigns in the coming party elections, expected to be held at the end of this year or in early 2025.