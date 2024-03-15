Hashim Ali said the government will need to spend more than the £100 million which the Commonwealth Games Federation is offering Malaysia to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The former chairman of the company formed to manage the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games says he is not in favour of the country hosting the 2026 edition.

Hashim Ali, who was the chairman of Sukom Ninety Eight Berhad, said the government should hold off any plans it has to host the multi-sport games as Malaysia is not in the best position to do so right now.

The former armed forces chief said two years would not be enough to prepare for such an endeavour, adding that it took Sukom four years to plan and deliver the 1998 games.

“When we were offered to host it before, we had four years to prepare, and this included preparing infrastructure, upgrading venues, and securing sponsors,” he said in a Bernama report.

“This time, we only have two years. I don’t think this is feasible as we don’t have enough time to prepare and ensure that the games will be on par with the 1998 edition.”

Hashim also said the government would need to spend more than the £100 million (RM600 million) which the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is offering any potential host.

He also said that given the country’s current economic situation, the massive spending required to organise an event like the Commonwealth Games is likely to invite criticism.

“If the country has so much money, allocate it to the people. Utilise it to build hospitals or schools,” he said.

“If we do organise the Commonwealth Games, people will say it is inappropriate as the government is using a lot of money for purposes other than helping the rakyat.”

He also said the government should take heed of why the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as hosts.

Victoria pulled out from hosting the 2026 games citing concerns about increasing costs, which could rise to more than A$7 billion (RM21.7 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion (RM8.03 billion).

On Monday, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) announced that the CGF has offered Malaysia the opportunity to host the 2026 games.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said the Cabinet will discuss the matter next week.