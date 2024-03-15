Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that a total of 16,865 import and export permits were issued from 2020 until last year to control the movement of drugs and psychotropic substances. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has successfully seized properties worth a total of RM990 million related to drug crimes since 2019, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Furthermore, our law enforcement agencies have diligently dismantled a total of 98 clandestine laboratories and apprehended 351 people involved in such illicit activities.

“We have made significant progress over the past five years, but much work remains to be done,” he said at the high-level segment of the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna yesterday.

Saifuddin said 16,865 import and export permits were issued from 2020 until last year to control the movement of drugs and psychotropic substances.

He said Malaysia has pledged to enhance international and regional cooperation in countering the global drug problem, in accordance with its obligations to international and regional treaties and Anti-Drug Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“Malaysia shall continue to strengthen partnerships with other nations and international organisations to disrupt the illicit manufacture, production, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs,” he said.