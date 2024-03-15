Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan Hussein (centre) witnessing the handing over of duties by outgoing Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar to her successor, Hafiz Nor today. (Bernama pic)

SUNGAI BULOH: Selangor residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns regarding police and safety issues directly to their respective police chiefs on March 23.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the event would be held at every district police headquarters in the state in conjunction with Police Day, which falls on March 25.

“This is one of the ways for the people to raise their concerns about the police directly to the leadership,” he told reporters after an event here today.

“For instance, if they are not satisfied with the police station chief or the investigating officer, or if they have any questions about the status of an investigation, they can do so in a private session with the district police chief.”

Hussein said this after witnessing the handing over of duties by outgoing Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar to her successor, Hafiz Nor.

Hussein said the public will have up to 30 minutes per session, but they should schedule appointments in advance via email and specify their concerns for the police to adequately prepare answers.

Appointments to meet the state’s top police officers can also be directly arranged for issues concerning district police chiefs. Contact details are available on the Selangor police Facebook page.

Hussein said the programme will also enable the police to identify personnel with a lackadaisical attitude while providing explanations to the public regarding ongoing investigations.

“We can inform the public about the challenges we face in solving cases, such as scams, where victims expect the police to recover stolen funds,” he said.

On a separate matter, Hussein said the police busted a drug syndicate led by two married Thai couples, aged between 26 and 32.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The arrests were made in Kajang on Wednesday after arresting two local men in Subang Jaya on the same day. Police seized 40kg of cannabis found in a four-wheel-drive vehicle.