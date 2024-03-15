SILK provides commuters convenient access to the Kuala Lumpur city centre, Cheras, Sungai Long, Balakong, Putrajaya, Semenyih, Bangi, KLIA and Seremban. (Prolintas pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK), the primary ring road in the town of Kajang, is set to record a “competitive and sustainable” number of users this year after posting over 214,000 users in average daily traffic in 2023.

The highway saw about 140,000 daily users in 2021, which rose to almost 200,000 the following year with the lifting of travel restrictions.

Prolintas group CEO Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said this was a testament to SILK’s significant role in enhancing connectivity and meeting the growing transportation needs of residents in the highly populated area of Kajang.

“This highway transcends mere convenience but also stands as a necessity, especially since Kajang is one of Malaysia’s most populated towns. The highway functions as Kajang’s primary ring road, providing access to various key locations in the surrounding area.

Prolintas group CEO Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said the highway serves as Kajang’s primary ring road, facilitating access to key destinations. (Prolintas pic)

“It’s an essential route for those commuting to and from the Kuala Lumpur city centre, as well as destinations like Cheras, Sungai Long, Balakong, Putrajaya, Semenyih, Bangi, KLIA and Seremban,” he told FMT.

SILK’s two-lane dual-carriageway stretches across 37km from the Mines at Seri Kembangan to Putrajaya, comprising 12 strategically placed interchanges with four toll plazas.

Azlan said the highway has proven immensely beneficial to a diverse range of travellers since it commenced operations in 2008.

Prolintas’ patrolmen keep an eye on the traffic on SILK during peak hours and even during heavy rain to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the highway. (Prolintas pic)

“This highway allows commuters to bypass congestion with ease and cut travelling times from north to south of Kajang significantly.

“It is connected to major highways such as the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway, Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) and North-South Expressway,” he said.

He said consistent efforts are in place to ensure effective upkeep of road surfaces, emergency facilities and amenities.

“The ongoing SILK lane widening project from Sungai Ramal to the Universiti Tenaga Nasional interchange, which is progressing well, will eventually further ease traffic in the vicinity.”

SILK functions as the primary road for the town of Kajang, offering access to key locations within the surrounding vicinity. (Prolintas pic)

SILK was acquired by Prolintas in 2017, which has a market share of 15% within the Klang Valley highway network.

Currently, it is part of the business trust structure under Prolintas Infra Business Trust (Prolintas Infra BT) that is slated to be listed on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market on March 25.

Prolintas Infra BT is managed by its trustee-manager Prolintas Managers Sdn Bhd.