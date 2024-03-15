Ezri Abdul Wahab (left) and B Anand Raj are expected to assume the top two positions at the helm of the Malaysian Bar on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: The Bar Council is expected to elect unopposed incumbent vice-president Ezri Abdul Wahab as the Malaysian Bar’s next president following a compromise reached among 42 council members, sources said.

The election, which will take place at a council meeting immediately following the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Malaysian Bar on Saturday will see current secretary B Anand Raj step into the vice-presidency, also without contest.

“There are likely no challengers for these two positions following some sort of negotiations among the 42 council members,” a source told FMT.

Incumbent president Karen Cheah will vacate her position, having served two terms as the leader of some 22,000 lawyers practising in Peninsular Malaysia.

In 2022, Cheah, a council member, defeated incumbent AG Kalidas to secure the top post.

Section 54(1) of the Legal Profession Act 1976 (LPA) states the president, vice-president and secretary shall not hold office for more than two consecutive years.

Ezri and Anand have also been in their current positions since 2022.

However, there is the likelihood of a contest for the posts of secretary and treasurer.

Under the LPA, the 42-member Bar Council – comprising 16 members elected by a ballot of the members of the Malaysian Bar, 24 representatives from the 12 state bar committees, and the immediate past president and vice-president – will elect the four office bearers for the next term after the conclusion of the AGM.

Former Bar president Salim Bashir said whoever is elected president must ensure that the rights of members are protected and the rule of law is upheld at all times.

“The president and the Bar Council, which manages the affairs of the Malaysian Bar, must also ensure the organisation is independent and acts without fear or favour,” he said.