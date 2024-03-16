A JPJ officer inspecting a lorry at the Juru toll plaza in Bukit Mertajam last night. (Penang JPJ pic)

PETALING JAYA: A total of 177 vehicles were issued summonses in an operation aimed at overloaded lorries by the Penang road transport department (JPJ) last night.

The operation was conducted at the Juru toll plaza in Bukit Mertajam from 11pm until 7am, Bernama reported.

Penang JPJ said, besides overloading, other offences detected included driving without a licence, driving without a goods driving licence, excessively worn tyres, installation of strobe lights without permission, darkened windows and vehicle modifications.

JPJ said such enforcement action on goods vehicles would continue to be carried out to ensure drivers and operators of commercial vehicles comply with the law and to ensure road safety.