Police said the accident happened when one the cars, travelling in opposite directions along Jalan Johor Bahru, veered into the path of the other. (Batu Pahat police pic)

BATU PAHAT: Two drivers were killed after their cars were involved in a head-on collision at KmM103 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Melaka, near Tanjung Labuh, last night.

Batu Pahat district police chief Ismail Dollah said the accident, which involved two Perodua Myvi cars, occurred at 11.40pm.

According to Ismail, one of the cars was driven by a woman, Chin Sio Mei, 43, who was travelling from Rengit to Batu Pahat. The other car, driven by Ariff Azeem Ahmad, 22, heading in the opposite direction, entered her path, he added.

“Both victims, from Batu Pahat, suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Witnesses to the accident are urged to come forward to give a statement,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rengit fire and rescue station head of operations Zulhaizan Ishak, in a statement, said that eight firefighters were sent to the location.

He said the victims were pinned to their seats. Their remains were handed over to the police for further action.

“The operation ended at 12.49am,” Zulhaizan said.