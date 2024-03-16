Police said the victim was taken to a nearby house, where he was assaulted with a wooden baton and other objects.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained three men, aged between 15 and 37, in connection with the abduction and assault of a teenage boy at the Taman Kota Masai housing estate in Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Sohaimi Ishak said one of those arrested tested positive for methamphetamine and has a criminal record involving 26 offences.

The incident, which occurred at about 5pm and went viral on social media, involved a 17-year-old victim being beaten with a helmet and then forced into the boot of a car.

Sohaimi said the victim was taken to a nearby house, where he was assaulted again with a wooden baton and other objects, resulting in injuries to his cheek, neck, shoulder, back and left ear.

The case is being investigated under Sections 363, 148, and 324 of the Penal Code for kidnapping, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.