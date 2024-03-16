Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said a bottle of red paint and threatening notes were seized from the 37-year-old man. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: A man, believed to be employed by a foreign loan shark (Ah Long), has been arrested for splashing red paint on loan defaulters and posting threatening notes in Johor Bahru.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the 37-year-old man could help police solve five such incidents reported in the district, Bernama reported.

He said the man was arrested soon after police received a complaint from a person that he had received a threatening note and had red paint splashed on his house fence at 4am yesterday.

Police also seized two mobile phones, a white access card, key fobs, car keys, a car, a black backpack, a cap, four sheets of white paper with threatening notes, and a Singapore phone number written in red.

“In addition, a Malaysian passport, a permanent marker pen, a cloth bag, a pair of red gloves, two fake registration numbers and a plastic bottle containing red paint were seized,” Raub said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.