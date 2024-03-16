The Malaysian Bar says it will file a legal challenge against the Federal Territories Pardons Board’s decision in Najib Razak’s SRC International case. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bar’s annual general meeting today approved a motion for the professional body to file a legal challenge against the Federal Territories Pardons Board over the decision to halve Najib Razak’s jail sentence for his SRC International corruption conviction.

Former Malaysian Bar president Zainur Zakaria told FMT the motion was passed with an “overwhelming majority”.

Zainur, who submitted the motion for the Bar members’ deliberation, claimed that the pardons board had “acted ultra vires Article 42 of the Federal Constitution” in slashing Najib’s 12-year jail sentence to six years as well as reducing the RM210 million fine to RM50 million.

He had previously said Najib had only served one-and-a-half years of his jail sentence, and hence his application for a pardon ought not to have been processed and determined in the first place.

The Federal Court had in 2022 affirmed Najib’s conviction for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC International’s funds. A review against the SRC International case was also rejected on a majority decision.

