Those who consumed the SlymChoco or SlymoChoco chocolate products are advised to seek medical assistance.

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has banned the sale and use of a chocolate product named SlymChoco or SlymoChoco after discovering it contains Sibutramine, a scheduled poison.

Sibutramine is a chemical compound that acts as an appetite suppressant.

The ministry said an international study known as “Sibutramine on Cardiovascular Outcome Study” has linked Sibutramine to increased cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes among obese patients.

“Hence, the ministry has classified Sibutramine as a prohibited substance,” it said in a statement, adding that among the reported side effects are heart palpitations.

“There are also mild effects such as dry mouth, nausea, constipation, difficulty sleeping, dizziness, menstrual cramps and so on,” it said, adding that Sibutramine was widely used in weight loss products.

The ministry ordered traders to stop selling the product and to contact the nearest district health office if they are in possession of it.

It also instructed advertising media to drop all adverts of the food product.

“Members of the public who used the product must stop consuming it immediately and seek advice and treatment from health professionals,” it said.

The product also flouted labelling requirements under the Food Regulations 1985 as it did not have a name in the Malay language while the name and address of the manufacturer, packer, distributor or proprietor were absent.

It also claimed that it was a “premium” product and displayed fake food safety assurance certifications.

Under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, it is an offence to prepare or sell food products containing poisonous and harmful substances, with offenders liable to a fine of up to RM100,000, a maximum 10-year jail term, or both.