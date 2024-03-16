A viral video clip showed people uttering abusive words and provoking Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) enforcement officers at Dataran Medan Bandar Alor Setar on Thursday night.

PETALING JAYA: Police detained two men who caused a commotion and prevented enforcement officers from carrying out their duties in Alor Setar on Thursday night.

Earlier, a viral video clip on social media showed people uttering abusive words and provoking several Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) enforcement officers at Dataran Medan Bandar Alor Setar.

MBAS had banned trading in the area since July 2020. This included the sale of food or drinks, toys and car boot sales, Bernama reported.

Kota Setar district police chief Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the two men detained were traders, aged 33 and 42. They were arrested yesterday evening.

He said the two had been detained for investigation under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

MBAS advised traders to obey the law and said signs on the ban on trading had been prominently placed in the area.