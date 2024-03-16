Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar left home on Tuesday after she was reprimanded by her mother for missing school and has not been seen since.

PETALING JAYA: Police have so far recorded statements from five people in its investigation into the case of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they have taken statements from the family and friends of Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar, who was reported missing since Tuesday, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Until now, the child has yet to be found,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported that the girl left home on Tuesday after she was reprimanded by her mother, Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Mohd Fazili, for missing school.

A missing person’s report was filed the same day after Siti Dhia failed to return to her home in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

The girl’s school, SK Perempuan Pudu 1, has also taken to Facebook to ask members of the public to keep an eye out for Siti Dhia.