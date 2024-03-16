Firemen putting out the flames at the house on Jalan SS21/18, Damansara Utama, early today. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA: A 14-year-old girl lost her parents in a fire at a two-storey house on Jalan SS21/18, Damansara Utama, here early this morning.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victims were identified as Kang Tsi Yam, 61, and his wife, Leong Chen Mun, 55.

Firemen managed to save their daughter, Bernama reported.

Mukhlis said they received an emergency call at 5.13am.

Four fire engines with 10 firefighters from the Damansara and Petaling Jaya fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

An estimated 70% of the house was destroyed. The fire affected the main bedroom upstairs and the kitchen downstairs, Mukhlis said in a statement.

He said K9 tracker dogs were requested to assist in the investigation.

The bodies of the couple were sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.